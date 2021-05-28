8 most desirable areas to live in Portsmouth - according to our readers
Portsmouth is a place like no other.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:40 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:04 pm
It’s the UK’s only island city and boasts remarkable history, property and people.
From Southsea to Hilsea, Paulsgrove and Wymering, readers of The News have voted for the Portsmouth areas they would most love to live in.
We’ve broken down the most desired suggestions below from eighth place to first – our overall winner.
If you’re on an iPhone or iPad, be sure to scroll down to see all our readers’ suggestions, or click through the pages if you’re on a PC or Android phone.
Our winner is revealed on the final page.
