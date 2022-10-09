8 poignant photos from Southsea artist Ian Parmiter's 'Falling Out of a Hole' exhibition which explains his strategies for coping with Parkinson's disease
ARTIST and musician Ian Parmiter pursues his creative passion to keep himself grounded and strong.
The Emptifish guitarist and antiques dealer, based in Southsea, has put some of his thought-provoking paintings and sculptures on display at Art Space Portsmouth.
It is part of the ‘Falling Out of a Hole’ exhibition, featuring a myriad of different designs and forms.
Mr Parmiter said visitors were greeted with a ‘nice, warm and bubbly atmosphere’ when it opened on Friday.
He said the aim of the project was to show his personal thought processes to handle his Parkinson’s disease and keep himself strong.
‘It explains my philosophy on life, my love of the summer, my struggle with Parkinson’s, and how I use my art to pull myself together,’ he told The News.
‘My art improves my life, balance, and makes me stronger.’
The exhibition is open to the public until October 29 on fridays and weekends.
People can also book an appointment to see the art on other weekdays.
Mr Parmiter said at the launch of the exhibition on Friday, some told him they were inspired by his story.
‘If you can see a bit of brightness in your day, especially when you have suffered like I have, and people see you carry on and do things, they get inspired by it,’ he added.