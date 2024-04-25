9 of the best Portsmouth cafes for a Full English cooked breakfast I never knew about

We asked our readers for their favourite places to go for breakfast and they’ve come up with some fine choices.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 15:20 BST

Where is the best breakfast place in Portsmouth? That was the question we put to readers and there was a huge response.

The recommendations came from all over Portsmouth and included a range of venues, from small greasy spoons to community centre cafes.

See some of the cafes readers recommend you visit soon.

Shenanigans Irish Bar is a popular haunt for many looking for a good breakfast.Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Shenanigans Irish Bar in Southsea

Shenanigans Irish Bar is a popular haunt for many looking for a good breakfast.Picture: Habibur Rahman

Highbury Cafe in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is hugely popular among our readers.

2. Highbury Cafe, Cosham

Highbury Cafe in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is hugely popular among our readers.

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most highly-rated cafes in the city - and with good reason.It offers a delicious fish and chip dinner and is a popular choice with many.

3. The Spinnaker Cafe, Old Portsmouth

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most highly-rated cafes in the city - and with good reason.It offers a delicious fish and chip dinner and is a popular choice with many.

Poppins in Cosham High Street has a 4.6 rating from 225 Google reviews.

4. Poppins - 9

Poppins in Cosham High Street has a 4.6 rating from 225 Google reviews.

