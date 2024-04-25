9 of the best Portsmouth cafes for a Full English cooked breakfast I never knew about

Where is the best breakfast place in Portsmouth? That was the question we put to readers and there was a huge response.
The recommendations came from all over Portsmouth and included a range of venues, from small greasy spoons to community centre cafes.
See some of the cafes readers recommend you visit soon.
1. Shenanigans Irish Bar in Southsea
Shenanigans Irish Bar is a popular haunt for many looking for a good breakfast.Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Highbury Cafe, Cosham
Highbury Cafe in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is hugely popular among our readers. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Spinnaker Cafe, Old Portsmouth
The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most highly-rated cafes in the city - and with good reason.It offers a delicious fish and chip dinner and is a popular choice with many. Photo: Google Maps
4. Poppins - 9
Poppins in Cosham High Street has a 4.6 rating from 225 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View