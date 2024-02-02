News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

9 pictures of dramatic recent events across Portsmouth area according to our readers

Plenty of dramatic things have happened in the area over recent times.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT

We asked readers to give us a snapshot of things that have stood out in their memory recently. Perhaps the visit of the Queen, US president Donald Trump and other world leaders stood out for you when they visited Southsea Common for D-Day 75 in 2019.

Perhaps it was something more amusing, such as men being seen dressed as dinosaurs in Lee-on-the-Solent recently or the mysterious fire that led to the giant dinosaur sculpture burning down on Southsea Common. More sinister events have also made the list which you can see below.

The Queen delivers her speech as US president Donald Trump looks on at the D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event, Southsea Common, Portsmouth.

1. D-Day 75 at Southsea Common

The Queen delivers her speech as US president Donald Trump looks on at the D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event, Southsea Common, Portsmouth. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter was staying at bail hostel last February after serving time in prison for child abuse.

2. Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter in Purbrook

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter was staying at bail hostel last February after serving time in prison for child abuse. Photo: Steve Parsons PA

Photo Sales
A new McDonald's opened in London Road, North End, in January 2024.

3. New McDonald's

A new McDonald's opened in London Road, North End, in January 2024. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Tricorn Centre in 1988. The eyesore was knocked down at the turn of the century.

4. The Tricorn Centre

The Tricorn Centre in 1988. The eyesore was knocked down at the turn of the century. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthDonald TrumpQueenLee-on-the-Solent