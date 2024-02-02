9 pictures of dramatic recent events across Portsmouth area according to our readers

We asked readers to give us a snapshot of things that have stood out in their memory recently. Perhaps the visit of the Queen , US president Donald Trump and other world leaders stood out for you when they visited Southsea Common for D-Day 75 in 2019.

Perhaps it was something more amusing, such as men being seen dressed as dinosaurs in Lee-on-the-Solent recently or the mysterious fire that led to the giant dinosaur sculpture burning down on Southsea Common. More sinister events have also made the list which you can see below.