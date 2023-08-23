News you can trust since 1877
9 pubs within walking distance of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common

Victorious Festival returns this weekend in Portsmouth with thousands due to attend the city’s showpiece event.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

The event will return to Southsea Common between August 25-27 and will feature a host of big name stars.

Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and Kasabian and Mumford & Sons will headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.

With Southsea set to be rocking with revellers for the duration of the weekend, we’ve made a list of pubs within walking distance of Southsea Common you can visit.

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. The Jolly Sailor

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common providing a good location to watch the world go by. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea.

2. Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea

The Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea, in Southsea Terrace, is a welcoming pub with a variety of beers that is close to Southsea Common and centre of Southsea. Photo: -

The Hole In The Wall pub in Great Southsea Street, Southsea is a self-described 'renowned pub showcasing cask ales and bottled European beers, plus sausage 'n' mash and sandwiches.' Picture: Google Streetview

3. Hole In The Wall - Great Southsea Street, Southsea

The Hole In The Wall pub in Great Southsea Street, Southsea is a self-described 'renowned pub showcasing cask ales and bottled European beers, plus sausage 'n' mash and sandwiches.' Picture: Google Streetview Photo: -

The Royal Albert, located in Albert Road, Southsea, is positioned in the heart of the popular street so is an ideal place to go for a drink. Pic Google

4. The Royal Albert

The Royal Albert, located in Albert Road, Southsea, is positioned in the heart of the popular street so is an ideal place to go for a drink. Pic Google Photo: Google Street View

