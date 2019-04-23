A cinema trip leads to 60 years of memories for this Havant couple

Neither Angela or John Mackney realised their chance meeting at the cinema would lead to 60 happy years of marriage.

‘I love everything about her,’ smiles John, 85.

John and Angela Mackney on their wedding day.

In 1957, Angela, nee Colverson, and John were outside the cinema at Albert Road buying tickets for Baby Doll.

‘I had just bought my ticket and he grabbed me and said “come and sit with me”,’ says Angela, 80.

‘I had seen him a couple of days before as he went into the cafeteria in Co-op, Fratton Road, which is where I worked at the time.

‘He was working in the RAF doing his national service. He was laughing with his friends and winked at me.

John Mackney (84) and his wife Angela (80) from Havant, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on April 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (150419-4986)

‘I said to my friend “he’s nice” and then I bumped into him later.’

After watching the film, John and Angela started dating.

Angela says: ‘We weren’t allowed to be alone in either of our houses so we did most of our courting along the seafront or at cinemas.’

Eighteen months later, John proposed to Angela when they were in a snug at a pub. ‘He said: “Do you want to get married?”’

John and Angela Mackney celebrate their diamond anniversary.

Angela laughs: ‘Of course I said yes. We were married within two weeks.’

The Mackneys were married on April 4, 1959, at Portsmouth Registry Office.

‘My friend helped me pick out a lovely pink outfit. I was so happy - it was a dream.

‘My mother brought me my breakfast that morning and said “this is your last breakfast here” – it really sank in,’ says Angela.

‘We got on the train to go to Brighton for our honeymoon but I felt so travel sick, so we got off at Chichester.

‘John bumped into one of his friends who was with his new wife and they were going to the cinema. They lived on the Isle of Wight and after we watched the film, they invited us back there.’

After their impromptu but ‘lovely’ honeymoon over the Solent, the newlyweds moved to Eastney Road where they raised their five children: Perry, Jackie, Tina, Debbie and Kevin.

Angela laughs: ‘John always told me sport was his first love.’

And John has many trophies to prove that. He won Portsmouth and District Bowls League singles titles, played golf at Crookhorn and cricket for Denmead.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, the couple went out for a meal with all of their family at the Bosham Inn.

When asked the secret to a happy, long-lasting marriage, Angela smiled at her husband and says: ‘Marriage is just about give and take.’