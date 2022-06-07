A day so ‘incredible’ the Hayling Island bride and groom were left suffering with wedding blues

‘I didn’t realise how much I’d have the wedding blues. I planned everything for so long and the day just went so quickly,’ says Lacey.

However, since receiving their wedding photos the Hayling Island couple say the magic of the day and evening came rushing back.

‘Seeing all the photos from the night and day was great,’ says David, 28.

Lacey and David Verity on their wedding day at The Larmer Tree Gardens.

‘When we looked back through, our pictures sparked so many memories – it was lovely,’ adds Lacey, 25.

Lacey and David were joined at the Larmer Tree Gardens, near Salisbury, by 46 guests and even a few roaming peacocks on a day that was ‘perfect from start to finish’ having started planning two years before but being forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

‘When Covid got in the way, I thought I don’t want guests wearing masks so I cancelled it,’ says Lacey.

A roaming peacock at Mr and Mrs Verity's wedding at The Larmer Tree Gardens.

The pair had an elegant outdoors wedding featuring a string quartet and were married at the Roman Temple at the exotic venue on Cranbourne Chase.

‘My dad walked me down the aisle, that was quite daunting. I remember not making eye contact with anyone because I thought ‘just get down there without falling,’ laughs Lacey.

‘I found out the next day that David didn’t eat breakfast because he was too nervous,’ she adds.

The self-employed couple who met and grew up in Hayes, London, moved to Hayling five years ago on finding out they were pregnant with now four-year-old Theo, and to be closer to Lacey’s grandad who has lived on the island for 11 years.

David Verity with his friends and family on his wedding day at The Larmer Tree Gardens.

‘Little troublemaker’ Theo had his own part to play on his parents’ special day as page boy and ring bearer - a role which he took in his stride.

‘He absolutely loved it, he had a little sign saying “daddy, here comes mummy”,’ Lacey says.

‘Seeing Theo walk down with his sign and how confident he was, was a real highlight,’ says David.

‘The aisle walk was very long so I’m super-chuffed he managed it,’ adds Lacey.

Lacey and David Verity on their wedding day at The Larmer Tree Gardens.

Lacey met ‘charmer’ David 12-and-a-half years ago during the school summer holidays and went on to spend the whole six weeks with him, meeting up or messaging back and forth on MSN.

‘I’d never had a boyfriend, I remember having butterflies and feeling quite giddy,’ says Lacey.

David proposed on November 26, 2019, on West Wittering beach at sunset, joined by then two-year-old Theo.

‘When I turned around he had Theo on his knee, he timed it very well it was perfect,’ says Lacey.

After being refunded for their original honeymoon in Croatia due to Covid-19, the family instead took a trip to the New Forest following their nuptials. ‘It just meant that we could come back together as a three,’ Lacey says.