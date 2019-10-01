A double centenary celebration for Portsmouth's Doreen Thomas

With her card from the Queen in her hands, Doreen Thomas smiles as her family and friends wish her a happy 100th birthday.

Born on September 20, 1919, Doreen, nee Tipper, lived in Old Portsmouth as a young girl.

Doreen Thomas celebrates her 100th birthday. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘She grew up with her brother and sister and attended St Agatha’s School, Portsmouth,’ explains her daughter Jenny.

‘She worked in a shop and when the war started, she was relocated to work on the land.’

In 1941, Doreen married Fred Thomas on June 28 at St Joseph’s Church, Portsmouth. Two years later, they had their first daughter Val and then Jenny in 1946 and Christine in 1953.

While Doreen stayed at home with their daughters in Hayling Avenue, Fred worked as a bus driver and then a stoker at a power station.

Doreen with her daughters, from left, Jenny Blamire, Christine Colbourne and Val Jones. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The Thomas’ moved to Paulsgrove after the war and stayed there for 25 years until they relocated to Cosham and Hilsea. Three years ago, Doreen moved to Hale Court in Portsmouth.

To celebrate her 100th birthday, great-great-grandmother Doreen enjoyed a meal at the Thatched House, Milton, with her family and also had a party with all of her friends at Hale Court.

Her daughter Jenny says: ‘She loved it. We had musicians there and she was singing along.

‘She loved being with all of her friends and family.

Doreen Thomas, aged 18. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘It’s great she’s reached 100 years old. She was happy to receive her card from the Queen.’