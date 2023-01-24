A 'ferocious knitter' and cyclist has turned 100 at a care home in Gosport alongside dozens of family

Barbara McMahon turned 100 on January 18 and she marked the occasion with two cakes and a toast at Russell Churcher Court care home in Gosport alongside 12 of her family members who visited the home where she has lived for almost three years.

Barbara, who has lived in Gosport all her life, was the first person at the home to receive a card from King Charles.

With five children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Barbara has always had her hands full and her family describe her as an ‘amazing grandmother’.

Barbara McMahon at Russell Churcher Court, Gosport with the card she received from the king Picture: Habibur Rahman

Barbara’s daughter-in-law, Linda Carter, says: ‘She looked after the grandchildren while we worked, she’s an amazing grandmother, absolutely brilliant.’

All five of Barbara’s children attended on the day and were keen to celebrate their mum’s special day, travelling far and wide to be there.

Barbara’s daughter Carol Davies, who now lives in Scotland with her family, made the long trip to celebrate her mum’s 100th birthday, along with her two children and their children.

Carol says: ‘One of the great-grandchildren she hasn’t seen yet, my son wanted to bring him down so that it’s something we can look back on for future years.

Barbara McMahon with her family and nursing staff at Russell Churcher Court, Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘She’s always been very strong all of her life, she brought the five of us up,’ adds Carol.

Barbara was a hardworking woman, her family say, who started working as a young girl in service after she left school and went on to work in munitions factories in Gosport during the war and afterwards she worked in a clothing factory in Gosport centre.

Barbara’s youngest son Les McMahon, who lives in Gosport, says: ‘I’m the spoiled one because I’m the youngest!

Barbara McMahon's 100th birthday at Russell Churcher Court, Gosport.

‘She is brilliant, she worked so hard. She was up at Priddy's Hard during the war, they had an armouries factory there, she worked there and she hasn’t stopped working since – until she came here. Especially with five kids to look after,’ he adds.

Barbara’s husband John, who sadly passed away over 10 years ago, was Irish but joined the RAF and was posted at Lee-on-Solent, where the couple met.

Les said: ‘She’s one of these stoic people who never lets anything show, although she does still say now – where’s your father?

‘I don’t think [their marriage] was perfect, but then I don’t know any that are! We celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before he died.

Barbara McMahon and her granddaughter Helen Carter.

Paul McMahon, who travelled from Southampton to be with his mother on the day says: ‘She spent a lot of time bringing up the children, and some of the grandchildren. Because my father was away in the merchant navy a lot, she took on a lot of responsibility.’

‘I don’t think she’s used to all this fuss, she’s a bit over-awed, she’s just taking it all in but once the cake comes out she’ll be alright,’ laugh’s John, Barbara's middle child, who lives in Stubbington.

‘She was strict, I had many smacks on the knee – she was pretty ferocious but I think she had to be bringing up five kids,’ adds John.

‘Dad was in the building trade and his job took him up the country and everywhere, mum did well. Luckily enough we’re all still here,’ he laughs.

Granddaughter Helen Carter couldn’t make it to the celebration, but reminisced about memories of her beloved grandmother in a message posted on Facebook.

‘A very happy 100th birthday to my amazing nan,’ said Helen. ‘Ferocious knitter. Cycling in her 70s; a vast selection of housecoats. Pink nylon bedding. Jelly and sweets after school dinky cars and paper roads, and lots of saved, cut-up cardboard to draw on.’

‘Lots of memories,’ she added.

Jojo Green, senior activity co-ordinator at Russell Churcher Court, organised the cake for Barbara and put up decorations on the day.

Jojo was wearing a decorated headband, a tradition between her and the 100-year-old who herself was wearing a sparkly tiara.

She says: ‘She’s a bit of a star. If she has a less extravagant headdress than me she has to go and change it. Every resident gets a cake, they’re our family.’