A mother has paid tribute to her 'darling' son who died in a fatal collision.

A mother has paid tribute to her youngest son who died in a fatal collision
The mother of a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Winchester has paid tribute to her son, saying: “You will always be in my heart forever”.
The collision, which happened just after 2pm on 29 October, took place at the junction of Worthy Road and Park Road, Winchester.
The collision involved a white Citroen C3 Picasso and a bright yellow Suzuki motorbike.
Sadly, 38-year-old motorcyclist Keith Bailey from Basingstoke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute, his mum said: “My son, taken so young – Youngest of four.
“All our hearts are breaking – Deeply missed by everyone but still loved by everyone,
“Fly high my darling son,
“You will always be in my heart forever and ever my Keith Bailey.
“Love all your family, friends, Hedge End Football Team and associations."
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, and in particular anyone who has dashcam footage which may assist police enquiries.