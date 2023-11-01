News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

A mother has paid tribute to her youngest son who died in a fatal collision

“Fly high my darling son”: A devastated mother has paid tribute to her son who died in a fatal collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The mother of a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Winchester has paid tribute to her son, saying: “You will always be in my heart forever”.

The collision, which happened just after 2pm on 29 October, took place at the junction of Worthy Road and Park Road, Winchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision involved a white Citroen C3 Picasso and a bright yellow Suzuki motorbike.

Most Popular
A mother has paid tribute to her 'darling' son who died in a fatal collision.A mother has paid tribute to her 'darling' son who died in a fatal collision.
A mother has paid tribute to her 'darling' son who died in a fatal collision.

Sadly, 38-year-old motorcyclist Keith Bailey from Basingstoke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute, his mum said: “My son, taken so young – Youngest of four.

“All our hearts are breaking – Deeply missed by everyone but still loved by everyone,

“Fly high my darling son,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You will always be in my heart forever and ever my Keith Bailey.

“Love all your family, friends, Hedge End Football Team and associations."

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, and in particular anyone who has dashcam footage which may assist police enquiries.

If you have information about this incident, please call 101 or report online via the police website, quoting 44230442647.

Related topics:WinchesterSuzuki