A mother has paid tribute to her 'darling' son who died in a fatal collision.

“Fly high my darling son”: A devastated mother has paid tribute to her son who died in a fatal collision.

The collision, which happened just after 2pm on 29 October, took place at the junction of Worthy Road and Park Road, Winchester.

The collision involved a white Citroen C3 Picasso and a bright yellow Suzuki motorbike.

Sadly, 38-year-old motorcyclist Keith Bailey from Basingstoke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute, his mum said: “My son, taken so young – Youngest of four.

“All our hearts are breaking – Deeply missed by everyone but still loved by everyone,

“Fly high my darling son,

“You will always be in my heart forever and ever my Keith Bailey.