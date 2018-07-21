A special school in Fareham held its first ever prom at a hotel this week

IN CELEBRATION of the end of the year, a special school held its first prom at a hotel.

Staff at St Francis Special School in Fareham decided to hold this year’s prom at the Holiday Inn.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Learning support assistant Sue Parker said: ‘This year we wanted to hold our prom at at hotel so our pupils can feel like every other young adult.

‘It also means everything is a surprise as usually we hold a themed dance at the school and make props throughout the school term for it but with this they didn’t know what everything would be like till they got here and the hotel have been so helpful with everything.’

Events organiser Rebecca Coxon said: ‘When Sue told us about what she wanted we were more than happy to help and it is great everyone is enjoying themselves.’

Hayley Jowett’s daughter Pheobe attended the prom.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hayley said: ‘It is brilliant for all of them to enjoy a prom and for the staff it is so well deserved.’