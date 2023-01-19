A Waterlooville barber is making a difference with free cuts for Ukrainians and the homeless

K1 Barbers, in Waterlooville, has helped hundreds of vulnerable adults and children in its mission to provide a full service, including a cut, wash and blow dry, free of charge to Ukrainian refugees and people living on the streets.

Manager at the shop, Haji Ali, moved to Waterlooville – and the shop – a year ago from Yorkshire and brought the initiative with him.

He said: ‘Since I arrived, I brought it here. Anywhere I go, I do it. It is important, we should help people living on the street, because they are homeless they don’t get a wash often.

Haji Ali, manager of K1 Barbers, in Waterlooville, has been supported by the community in his plight to offer its services free of charge to Ukrainian refugees and the homeless.

‘I’ve lost count of how many people, any homeless people I see in the street I ask them if they would like to come in for a free wash and haircut. When I’m finished they are so happy, you can see from their smiles, they will be smiling all day,’ added Haji.

The barber also makes regular trips to Waterlooville Library to spread the message of his service which he also offers to Ukrainian refugees.

‘I wanted to help them too, the only way I found was to give them free hair cuts. They don’t speak English, but when they try to pay we don’t take money off them, we just tell them Ukrainians go free and they understand,’ added Haji.

‘They’ve lost their family, their house, their home, everything. Maybe they’re not desperate but still I want to help,’ he said.

Haji is keen to make sure his act of kindness is spread far and wide, sharing the results of his efforts on a local community group on Facebook and attracting praise from the local community who branded him a ‘brilliant human being’.

Since sharing his gesture, Haji has been supported both online and in person by local people who bring in gifts and treats for the barber.

He said: ‘Some people from the community, they come in and bring chocolate cake, some bring in money, they say you have been helping homeless people so we want to help you as well.

‘I love to help people, that’s all, if you know anyone – send them to me!’