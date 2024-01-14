A27 and A3(M) drivers at Havant warned of "emergency repairs" on busy motorway
Drivers are being warned of emergency repairs on the A27 link with A3(M).
AA Traffic News posted: “Entry ramp closed due to emergency repairs on A27 Eastbound at A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Traffic is coping well.”
Meanwhile, a crash was reported south of Chichester in Sidlesham. The AA added: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2145 Selsey Road both ways near Keynor Lane.”
No other traffic incidents have been reported in the area.