A27 and A3(M) drivers at Havant warned of "emergency repairs" on busy motorway

Drivers are being warned of emergency repairs on the A27 link with A3(M).
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT
AA Traffic News posted: “Entry ramp closed due to emergency repairs on A27 Eastbound at A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Traffic is coping well.”

Meanwhile, a crash was reported south of Chichester in Sidlesham. The AA added: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2145 Selsey Road both ways near Keynor Lane.”

No other traffic incidents have been reported in the area.

