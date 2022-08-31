Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers closed the busy road from the Eastern Road/A2030 junction to the M275 junction at around 11.10pm on Wednesday night.

Writing on social media, a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We’re currently dealing with a serious collision on the A27 westbound, near to the Hilsea junction.

‘As a result, a full closure is in place on the westbound carriageway, and this is expected to remain in place for most of the night.

‘We will endeavour to provide you with further updates when the road has re-opened.

‘In the mean time, we thank you for your patience and recommend that motorists avoid this area while the road remains closed and seek an alternative route.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted to provide further information.