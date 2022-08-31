News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A27 crash: Portsmouth police attend 'serious collision' near Hilsea that closes westbound lanes

POLICE have closed part of the A27 near Hilsea as they deal with a ‘serious collision’

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:45 pm

Officers closed the busy road from the Eastern Road/A2030 junction to the M275 junction at around 11.10pm on Wednesday night.

Read More

Read More
Drug dealer who was chased through Gunwharf Quays with £200,000 Class A drugs is...

Writing on social media, a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We’re currently dealing with a serious collision on the A27 westbound, near to the Hilsea junction.

Most Popular

‘As a result, a full closure is in place on the westbound carriageway, and this is expected to remain in place for most of the night.

‘We will endeavour to provide you with further updates when the road has re-opened.

‘In the mean time, we thank you for your patience and recommend that motorists avoid this area while the road remains closed and seek an alternative route.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted to provide further information.

Police have closed the westbound lanes of the A27 near Hilsea due to a 'serious collision'.
PolicePortsmouthA27