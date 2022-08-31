A27 crash: Portsmouth police attend 'serious collision' near Hilsea that closes westbound lanes
POLICE have closed part of the A27 near Hilsea as they deal with a ‘serious collision’
Officers closed the busy road from the Eastern Road/A2030 junction to the M275 junction at around 11.10pm on Wednesday night.
Read More
Writing on social media, a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We’re currently dealing with a serious collision on the A27 westbound, near to the Hilsea junction.
Most Popular
-
1
Ditched Southsea stalker jailed for tormenting ex-partner after throwing bottle in her face and storming address brandishing a machete
-
2
HMS Prince of Wales fault will leave crew 'crestfallen' but breakage may not spell disaster, says former Royal Navy vice admiral
-
3
HMS Prince of Wales: Navy Lookout website suggests propeller fault to blame for 'mechanical issues'
-
4
Watch: Malfunctioning hovercraft veering sideways as pilot battles elements and struggles to control vessel before aborting landing in Portsmouth
-
5
Portsmouth model Chloe Chambers stars as ring girl at the KSI vs Swarmz fight
‘As a result, a full closure is in place on the westbound carriageway, and this is expected to remain in place for most of the night.
‘We will endeavour to provide you with further updates when the road has re-opened.
‘In the mean time, we thank you for your patience and recommend that motorists avoid this area while the road remains closed and seek an alternative route.’
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted to provide further information.