A27 crash sees car veer into outside barrier between Havant and Emsworth causing 'serious delays'
HEAVY congestion has built up on the A27 near Havant after a car crashed into the outside barrier, with the driver reportedly leaving the scene.
Police were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 betwen Havant and Emsworth around 5pm this evening.
In a social media post, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Serious delays on the #A27 between #Havant and #Emsworth due to this driver running out of talent and binning it into the barrier; didn't fancy hanging around either . Awaiting recovery and the barriers need repair.
‘Recommend avoiding the area if possible.’
Hampshire County Council’s traffic monitoring team has reported that one lane remains blocked due to the police response, with a 25 minute delay on approach heading back to the A3.