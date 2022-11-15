News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A27 crash sees car veer into outside barrier between Havant and Emsworth causing 'serious delays'

HEAVY congestion has built up on the A27 near Havant after a car crashed into the outside barrier, with the driver reportedly leaving the scene.

By Richard Lemmer
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 5:32pm
Hampshire Police reported that the driver was not at the scene of the crash.
Hampshire Police reported that the driver was not at the scene of the crash.

Police were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 betwen Havant and Emsworth around 5pm this evening.

In a social media post, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Serious delays on the #A27 between #Havant and #Emsworth due to this driver running out of talent and binning it into the barrier; didn't fancy hanging around either . Awaiting recovery and the barriers need repair.

‘Recommend avoiding the area if possible.’

Hampshire police are attending crash involving a car veering into the outside barrier of the A27 near Havant.

Most Popular

Read More
'Terribly wicked' woman who distracted pensioners in Havant after 'losing cat' b...

Hampshire County Council’s traffic monitoring team has reported that one lane remains blocked due to the police response, with a 25 minute delay on approach heading back to the A3.

HavantA27EmsworthPoliceHampshire County Council
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us