Hampshire Police reported that the driver was not at the scene of the crash.

Police were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 betwen Havant and Emsworth around 5pm this evening.

In a social media post, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Serious delays on the #A27 between #Havant and #Emsworth due to this driver running out of talent and binning it into the barrier; didn't fancy hanging around either . Awaiting recovery and the barriers need repair.

‘Recommend avoiding the area if possible.’

