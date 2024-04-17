A27 drivers suffering delays after crash on busy stretch
Drivers are suffering delays after a crash on the A27.
AA Traffic News reported: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.”
Delays have been reported in the area.
