A27 drivers suffering delays after crash on busy stretch

Drivers are suffering delays after a crash on the A27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:45 BST
AA Traffic News reported: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

Delays have been reported in the area.

