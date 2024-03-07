A27 drivers warned of road closure due to flooding - update
The closure is between the Portfield (A285) and Boxgrove roundabouts near Tangmere. The A27 was closed on Wednesday morning as a result of flooding from nearby drains extending to both lanes on the eastbound A27.
Due to the proximity of the flooding, the footbridge over the A27 next to the Boxgrove roundabout has also been closed.
The AA has said the road remains closed today (Thursday): “Road closed and slow traffic due to flooding on A27 Eastbound from A285 Portfield Way to The Street (Tangmere Roundabout). Congestion to the outskirts of Bognor along Gladius way. Road remains closed while drainage works continue.”
National Highways says it is working hard with Southern Water, West Sussex County Council and the Environment Agency to reopen the A27 as soon as it is safe to do so. A fully signed diversion route is in place following the hollow diamond diversion via the A259 and A29 to rejoin the A27 at Fontwell. Local traffic is advised to use the A285.