A27 drivers warned of road closure due to flooding - update

A normally-busy A27 has been forced to close eastbound between the Portfield Roundabout and the Boxgrove Roundabout due to flooding. (Credit: Google Maps)

The closure is between the Portfield (A285) and Boxgrove roundabouts near Tangmere. The A27 was closed on Wednesday morning as a result of flooding from nearby drains extending to both lanes on the eastbound A27.

Due to the proximity of the flooding, the footbridge over the A27 next to the Boxgrove roundabout has also been closed.

The AA has said the road remains closed today (Thursday): “Road closed and slow traffic due to flooding on A27 Eastbound from A285 Portfield Way to The Street (Tangmere Roundabout). Congestion to the outskirts of Bognor along Gladius way. Road remains closed while drainage works continue.”