Firefighters from stations in Havant, Cosham, Bognor, and Chicheste, alongside police and ambulance crews, were called to the serious collision on the A27 half way between Chichester and Havant at around 6.45pm on Saturday evening.

The incident unfolded as a horsebox van broke down on lane one of a bend in the westbound carriageway, with the driver leaving the vehicle to call for breakdown services from the side of the motorway.

The driver was making the call just as white van travelling down the 70 miles per hour carriageway smashed into the back of the stationary horsebox.

Several fire crews have been called out to a 'horrific' crash on the A27. Archive Photo: Ben Fishwick

Havant crew manager Jason Haste said: ‘She as just phone to say that she had broke down just as the van went into it. The pictures are horrific. The impact was so heavy it flipped the van and it went into the embankment.

‘But luckily no one was seriously hurt.

‘The guy needs to do the lottery tonight.’

The female driver of the horsebox was treated for shock at the scene while the male driver of the white van suffered minor injuries, according to crew manager Haste.

The firefighter wished to thank members of the public for their patience as they waited in lengthy traffic queues while emergency services dealt with the crash.