A27 closed in both directions for road works near Chichester this weekend
The A27 Chichester by-pass is is closed both ways this weekend as works are carried out.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers have been warned to expect delays and to allow extra time. Diversions will be in place until the road is reopened early on Monday morning.
AA Traffic News said: "Road closed and delays expected due to Weekend works until the early hours of Monday Morning on A27 both ways between A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way."