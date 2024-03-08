A27 truck incident causing delays for rush hour drivers
An incident involving a truck on the A27 is causing delays for drivers.
The incident was initially thought to be an accident involving a truck near Chichester. However, it has now been revealed the truck has stalled and part-blocked the road.
AA Traffic News, giving an update, said: "Partially blocked and delays due to stalled truck on A27 Westbound after A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Originally reported to be an accident. Recovery is en route."