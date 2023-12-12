News you can trust since 1877
A3 crash leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers heading towards Portsmouth

A crash on the A3 is causing delays for drivers with a lane blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
Live travel service Romanse said at 3.17pm: “A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between B2070 #Buriton and Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident, delays on approach.”

AA Traffic News added: “Delays and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Southbound near Petersfield turn off.”

