A3 crash leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers heading towards Portsmouth
A crash on the A3 is causing delays for drivers with a lane blocked.
Live travel service Romanse said at 3.17pm: “A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between B2070 #Buriton and Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident, delays on approach.”
AA Traffic News added: “Delays and one lane closed due to crash on A3 Southbound near Petersfield turn off.”