Access All Areas is back this summer and is available to youngsters in Fareham

The scheme offers sailing, climbing, scuba and many other activities but it is advisable that parents register early to save any disappointment.

This sought after opportunity gives teens the chance to do one activity per week throughout August for the one-off fee of £10 which will cover all of the sessions.

Access All Areas is back to beat the boredom this summer

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sue Walker, said: ‘Access All Areas provides so many exciting activities for young people to enjoy in a safe environment. I am delighted that we are able to offer the scheme again this summer, thanks to the support of local businesses, clubs and groups allowing us to offer such a variety of activities.

‘Places will fill up quickly, so remember to register early.’