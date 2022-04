Cowes RNLI lifeboat were scrambled earlier today after coastguards reported seeing a distress signal been sent from a boat in Cowes Harbour.

Rescue teams were launched just after midday, with lifeboats tracking the signal to a 57-foot motor-cruiser.

However, when the RNLI arrived, there was no on-board emergency and the signal had been accidentally triggered.

