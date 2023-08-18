Activists set for a protest in a bid to save the crumbling Langstone Sea Wall

Building on the momentum of a protest march held earlier this year, campaigners are stepping forward once again to address the issue of the sea defences between Langstone Mill Pond and Wade Lane, Havant.

Further erosion to the Victorian sea defences, which collapsed in March last year, could cause ecological harm to the freshwater pond while making the coastal path inaccessible to the public.

Margaret Tait, campaigner and co-organiser of the movement, labelled the pond and its surrounding environment as “Havant’s most important leisure amenity”.

“It’s probably one of the most photographed places in the country with the Langstone Mill,” she added. “It’s degrading fast and we’re all worried whether it will last another winter.

"The objectives are obviously to make the path safe for future generations, we want immediate intervention to protect the pond thereby retaining the Egret and Heron colony and the biodiversity of the pond.

“We are asking people to sign the petition and to write emails to people like our MP Alan Mak, the local councillors and Chichester Harbour Conservancy.”

The matter has been mired in bureaucratic back-and-forth among various agencies and organisations, including Havant Borough Council, Natural England, The Environment Agency, and Chichester Harbour Conservancy.

Discussions have revealed that the environmental health of the harbour appears to take precedence over the pond.

The Langstone Mill Pond is designated as a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation at the county level, while the harbour has national and international classifications.

Amid these concerns, Chichester Harbour Conservancy has recently appointed independent consultants to assess the sea defences and provide guidance on their future management.