Adopt South are looking for a forever home for Noah, a three-year-old-boy who has been diagnosed with autism.

Adopt South, the partnership Regional Adoption Agency for Hampshire local authorities, is appealing for a devoted and loving parent(s) to adopt Noah, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy. Described as a loving and endearing little boy, Noah has wispy blond hair, big blue eyes, a button nose, and a lovely, warm smile. He has been diagnosed with autism and an application for an Education and Health Care Plan has been made to ensure he gets additional support in school.

Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, said: “Noah is such a very sweet little boy, who is so giving and a joy to anyone who knows him. He laughs when he’s shown something funny and is extremely affectionate, enjoying lots of cuddles with his foster carers. He loves to be with the family and is known for really enjoying social family events – he loves Christmas time, opening presents, blowing out birthday candles and eating cake!

“Noah will need the time and devotion of either a parent with extended family in the home, a couple, or a family with older children who could help him develop and learn as he grows.”

Noah, which is a name used to protect his identity, is said to love playing with trains and toy cars, and enjoys watching CoCo Melon on TV while humming and moving along with the characters on the screen. Alongside exceptional motor skills, he also gets on well with other children and loves to be outside playing in a sandpit.

Noah loves playing with trains, working out puzzles, and swimming

An Adopt South spokesperson said: "Noah likes lots of cuddles and will seek a hug if he can. It is not unusual for him to offer something he has, like a piece of his toast; he is very giving. His speech and development are delayed, but he is beginning to make lots of different sounds and say names. He likes to count down ‘3-2-1 blast off!’ and pretend to be a baby when he is playing with the other children in the home by mimicking certain behaviours. He also has a specialist speech and language therapist who visits him at home and at nursery."

Further information on Noah can be found on the Adopt South website: www.adoptsouth.org.uk/meetnoah. This also includes a short video featuring Noah where his identity has been obscured but you can hear his voice. Adopt South want to speak to anyone who may work or support children or adults with additional needs or have those natural and understanding qualities, who can offer their patience, love and empathy to help Noah be happy and develop.

