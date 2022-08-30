Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adopt South, the regional adoption agency for Hampshire local authorities, has launched a search to find a family for brothers Dylan and James – who is disabled.

The siblings, who are four and three, are currently being cared for by ‘compassionate’ foster parents as they have been unable to continue living with their birth family.

They are both currently having high protein diets, extra zinc and vitamins to increase their weight and immunity and have ‘some delay’ in their development.

Dylan and James. Picture: Adopt South

James has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder which causes muscle weakness and speech delay.

There is currently no cure for DMD, however, a collective therapy programme with the support of specialists including physiotherapists and medicines can manage some of the deterioration it causes.

Dylan is described as having a ‘delightful smile’ and ‘big blue eyes’.

Dylan and James.

Adopt South say he is ‘good at making things’, ‘enjoys the company of other children’ and is ‘always keen to have a cuddle with his foster carers’.

His younger brother, James, is described as a ‘very happy and contented little boy’.

He enjoys being with adults and children and likes the company of others.

James is learning how to ride a bike and enjoys pretending to make a story with one of his Marvel characters.

Rachel Reynolds, head of Adopt South, said: ‘These boys are such happy and affectionate brothers. Unfortunately, James’ diagnosis of DMD has meant that many people interested in the boys have held back because of the responsibility of caring for a child with a disability.

‘We will wholeheartedly support the right parent(s) for James and Dylan today and in the future.

‘Adoptive parents can come from many different backgrounds and profiles; they can be 40+ years, single, LGBT+ or have families with children already; they can be blended homes, part of faith communities and families with more than one generation living together.