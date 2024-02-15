Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Clever boy’ Chi is a domestic short-haired cat who finds the cattery environment ‘really stressful’ but was much more relaxed in his previous home. Since moving location to get away from the other cats at the centre, he is coping better but the RSPCA team would love for him to a loving home where he can relax.

Rebecca Denizhan, marketing and fundraising manager at RSPCA Solent Branch, said: “One of our boy cats Chi hasn’t found a home yet. He is a bit nervous and finds the cattery stressful.”

Chi, who is estimated to be 5 years old, would need to be the only pet in his new home as he has a strong dislike for other cats. The RSPCA Stubbington Ark team say he has a lot of energy to burn off so requires a rural home with opportunities to explore and return as and when he wishes. In his previous home, Chi would spend lots of time with his owner chilling and enjoying some attention, but since coming to the cattery the team say he hasn’t quite settled.

Chi is looking for a new forever home

Written on his adoption page, the team said: “We hope Chi will be back to the loving boy he used to be once settled in his new home and out of the cattery environment.” Chi is reported to have no medical conditions, but while in their care has received medication to relax while in the Solent’s RSPCA branch’s care.