Staff and clients at women’s charity Advance are getting creative with their festive fundraising venture.

Craft sessions at Advance’s Hampshire Women’s Centre have created batches of lovely, handmade Christmas cards to sell in local venues.

The centre, based in Portsmouth, is one of 11 in the South and East of England and across London, run by Advance which offers specialist support to women who have experienced domestic abuse, and more than 2700 women in contact with the criminal justice system each year, nationally.

Advance Charity has been getting creative to raise funds. Pictured: Staff at the charity making Christmas cards.

Advance’s Women’s centres are vital outlets of community-based support, calm, safe, welcoming spaces for women to come along, meet with advocates and be involved in events and activities with other women.

Lied M, Advance Hampshire co-ordinator, said: “I thought that making Christmas cards to sell would be a good way to raise funds for our women’s centre. We haven’t put a price tag on the cards, we’ll just put a little sign beside them saying: ‘give what you can afford.”

Advance offers a range of services including criminal justice support, domestic violence support and young women services.

