Advance Charity centre in Portsmouth creates handmade Christmas cards to raise money
Craft sessions at Advance’s Hampshire Women’s Centre have created batches of lovely, handmade Christmas cards to sell in local venues.
The cards all feature Advance’s logo and contact details on the back, to raise awareness of its vital services.
The centre, based in Portsmouth, is one of 11 in the South and East of England and across London, run by Advance which offers specialist support to women who have experienced domestic abuse, and more than 2700 women in contact with the criminal justice system each year, nationally.
Advance’s Women’s centres are vital outlets of community-based support, calm, safe, welcoming spaces for women to come along, meet with advocates and be involved in events and activities with other women.
Lied M, Advance Hampshire co-ordinator, said: “I thought that making Christmas cards to sell would be a good way to raise funds for our women’s centre. We haven’t put a price tag on the cards, we’ll just put a little sign beside them saying: ‘give what you can afford.”
Advance offers a range of services including criminal justice support, domestic violence support and young women services.
Nancy Fellows from Creatful said: “I have a passion for making sure all people have spaces in their communities where they feel safe and welcomed. I believe we can use creativity to bring people together and empower people to manage their own well-being.”