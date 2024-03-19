Here are 13 of the best places to grab an afternoon tea in Hampshire, according to AfternoonTea.co.uk.
Here are some of the best places to get an afternoon tea according to AfternoonTea.co.uk Photo: Google
2. Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens, Hook
Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens, Hook, is a fantastic place to visit if you get the chance to - especially if you are going to try the afternoon tea which is sought after. Photo: Google
3. The Spinnaker Tower
If you are a daredevil and want to take to the skies whilst enjoying a tasty afternoon tea, then look no further because The Spinnaker Tower has got you covered. Photo: Google
4. The Wellington Arms, Basingstoke
Set in a stunning Hampshire village, The Wellington Arms, Basingstoke, is a beautiful venue to tuck into some delicious treats. Photo: Google