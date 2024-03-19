Afternoon Tea: These are the top places to get afternoon tea in Hampshire including Bartley Lodge Hotel

Afternoon tea – the quintessentially British treat that everyone adores – and here are some of the best places to go if you are craving a delicious scone and tea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Mar 2024, 17:21 GMT

From sandwiches to cakes and scones, afternoon tea is one thing that is hard not to love – and Hampshire is home to a plethora of venues that specialise in it. From The Queen’s Hotel in Southsea to Hotel to Hotel du Vin Winchester, there are so many places to choose from.

Here are 13 of the best places to grab an afternoon tea in Hampshire, according to AfternoonTea.co.uk.

Afternoon Tea

Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens, Hook, is a fantastic place to visit if you get the chance to - especially if you are going to try the afternoon tea which is sought after.

2. Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens, Hook

If you are a daredevil and want to take to the skies whilst enjoying a tasty afternoon tea, then look no further because The Spinnaker Tower has got you covered.

3. The Spinnaker Tower

Set in a stunning Hampshire village, The Wellington Arms, Basingstoke, is a beautiful venue to tuck into some delicious treats.

4. The Wellington Arms, Basingstoke

