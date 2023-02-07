Cllr Imogen Payter from Havant Borough Council

Councillor Imogen Payter is asking residents to donate to a collection hub in Central Havant.

The warehouse will be accepting donations between February 10 to 13 from 9am to 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Payter said: ‘I am working with a couple of MPs including Alex Sobel the Labour MP for Leeds North West. He’s got a collection hub there and we’re looking to set one up in London.

‘Essentially there’s going to be a convoy - delivering to a location across the Ukrainian border.

‘We’ll take it in through Poland and then it will be distributed from there, we’re also working with Ukrainian MPs who have put a list together of what they’re after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Right now we’re looking at seven or eight vans.

‘We are asking for bulk donations rather than individual so if you did want to donate, it would be great if you could try to team up with either friends or neighbours to do a large drop-off.

‘Similarly, if you knew any charities or community groups that were already collecting donations, could you please reach out to them to see if we may be able to help them with transporting the goods.

‘The donations we are mostly asking for are durable foods, pet food, blankets, sheets, pillows, clothes, building equipment e.g. shovels and tarps, battery charging packs and other easily transportable goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I would ask that anyone that wanted to donate, or volunteer to help in the warehouse over those days please get in touch with me directly at 07716 691402 or at [email protected] and I can disclose more details to the individuals that get in touch such as the location of the collection point.’