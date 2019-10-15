A POWERBOAT destined for a round-the-world record attempt next year has been fitted with ‘hurricane proof’ glass.

The super tough addition to ocean sailor Alan Priddy’s vessel Excalibur means it is now watertight, three-and-a-half years into construction.

Team Britannias round the world superboat Excalibur has hit the water for the first time at a boatyard at Hayling Island. Pictured is Alan Priddy on the boat. Picture: Team Britannia

Scottish firm Independent Glass made the panes, which are toughened, heat soaked and laminated with a special ionoplast interlayer.

They are five times stronger than float glass of the same thickness and the interlayers are ‘100 times stiffer’ than PVB glass used in cars.

Alan Priddy, skipper of Excalibur and the Team Britannia world record attempt, said: ‘After three and a half years we are in the final stages of finishing off Excalibur and I am delighted by the recent progress.

‘Since the start of the month, we have wrapped the hull and lifted her out of the boatyard, where she was built and put her into the water.

‘Now with the installation of this super-tough, hurricane proof glass, Excalibur is watertight and ready for her engines to be commissioned.’

The weatherproof windows took a week to install and fitting concluded earlier today as the final pane was secured in place.

As previously reported, it is hoped 80ft Excalibur will sail 22,000 nautical miles around the world in under 60 days, 23 hours and 49 minutes.

The effort will begin in Gibraltar and organisers hope it will take place in October next year, five years later than originally planned.

The project has been delayed by Team Britannia’s bid to seal a lead sponsor and, more recently, the death of its technical expert Erik Hoorn.

Excalibur was built on Hayling Island and has now been moved to the Hayling Yacht Company to be finally fitted out.