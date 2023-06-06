Alverstoke Garden Walkabout takes place on June 18-19, 2023

For the first time this year ticket buyers can visit a cemetery and the 35 Rectory Allotments, off Little Anglesey Road, as well as 21 gardens.

Organiser Gaye Spencer said: ‘We’re delighted that after last year, when we had over 700 visitors and raised over £7,000 for the Parish Centre, that lots of new gardeners in Alverstoke want to join in. This year we have 10 new gardens to explore, the allotments and for the first time St Marks Cemetery, near the Anglesey Hotel, will be open to ticket holders.’

Some private gardens will sell plants and cuttings. Six will offer teas, home-made cakes and scones, while the Parish Centre will be open for teas, refreshments and host a Pimm's tent.

Visitors will need to bring cash to buy cuttings and plants and pay for refreshments, except at the Parish Centre which has a card facility for tickets only. Gardens will be open on either Saturday, June 17 or Sunday June 18 , or both days 1pm to 5pm. The Parish Centre will be open for toilets and refreshments both days. It will also host plans for the proposed new Parish Centre with new, energy efficient space for clubs, groups, residents and organisations to meet, socialise, exercise and learn.