Amanda Holden has toned down her outfit after wearing a bold pink suit to the King’s Coronation Concert. The Heart Breakfast radio host, 52, from Portsmouth, showed off her neutral outfit in an Instagram Story video this morning (9 May).

She wore an ivory Sosander A-line skirt and a champagne Reiss silk shirt whilst speaking to her two millions followers. Amanda said: “Good morning. Happy Tuesday. What a weekend. I was so lucky to be part of so much of it. It was brilliant. On Sunday, I wore a shocking pink suit. So today I thought I would temper things slightly and wear this gorgeous minky outfit.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge went on to explain where she got the items of clothing from, adding that the size eight skirt was a little big for her. She also added that she is now “stuffed on outfits” as it’s due to rain for the next ten days.

Amanda Holden at the Heart Breakfast office. Credit @noholdenback Instagram story

The “minky outfit” comes just two days after she donned a striking David Koma pink suit jacket with matching trousers , a pink bralette, pink heels and sunglasses to the Coronation Concert on Sunday (7 May). On Instagram, alongside the picture of her outfit, she wrote: “#coronationconcert Pink to make the #King wink ❤️🥂🇬🇧”

The Coronation Concert was held at Windsor Castle to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The likes of Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs and Nivole Sherzinger were among those to perform.

Ahead of the event, Amanda was announced as a celebrity coach for the Coronation Choir, alongside choirmaster Gareth Malone, Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse, and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.