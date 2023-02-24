News you can trust since 1877
Amanda Holden: Portsmouth-born celebrity named 'most annoying' TV host by online poll

One of Portsmouth’s best-known celebrities has been named one of the most annoying TV hosts by a poll.

By Freddie Webb
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 1:33pm

Amanda Holden is best known for being a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and a former star in Wild at Heart. Despite these achievements, one section of television viewers don’t seem to care for her.

In a poll by Bestcasinos, which quizzed 2500 Brits, Amanda was described as the most annoying by 51 per cent of respondents. Magician and comedian Stephen Mulhern ranked in second with 32 per cent of the votes, followed by Claudia Winkelman with 17 per cent.

Amanda Holden. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The poll also asked who was the most loved and funniest TV presenter. Alison Hammond got 70 per cent of the vote.

Amanda, 52, who was born in the city and grew up in Waltham Chase, has recently teamed up with comedian Alan Carr on the BBC One show The Italian Job – where they buy and renovate a house in rural Sicily.

