Amanda Holden is best known for being a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and a former star in Wild at Heart. Despite these achievements, one section of television viewers don’t seem to care for her.

NOW READ: 31 famous faces who have lived in or come from Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a poll by Bestcasinos, which quizzed 2500 Brits, Amanda was described as the most annoying by 51 per cent of respondents. Magician and comedian Stephen Mulhern ranked in second with 32 per cent of the votes, followed by Claudia Winkelman with 17 per cent.

Amanda Holden. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The poll also asked who was the most loved and funniest TV presenter. Alison Hammond got 70 per cent of the vote.