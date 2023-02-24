Amanda Holden: Portsmouth-born celebrity named 'most annoying' TV host by online poll
One of Portsmouth’s best-known celebrities has been named one of the most annoying TV hosts by a poll.
Amanda Holden is best known for being a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and a former star in Wild at Heart. Despite these achievements, one section of television viewers don’t seem to care for her.
In a poll by Bestcasinos, which quizzed 2500 Brits, Amanda was described as the most annoying by 51 per cent of respondents. Magician and comedian Stephen Mulhern ranked in second with 32 per cent of the votes, followed by Claudia Winkelman with 17 per cent.
The poll also asked who was the most loved and funniest TV presenter. Alison Hammond got 70 per cent of the vote.