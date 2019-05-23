‘Amazing atmosphere’ as Portsmouth’s community unites to break the Ramadan fast at Jami Mosque

A CITY mosque opened its doors to the whole community to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Figures from across Portsmouth united with muslims at the Jami Mosque in Victoria Road North to share Iftar on Tuesday night.

Guests including MP Stephen Morgan and Portsmouth's lord mayor, David Fuller, with members of the Jami Mosque committee on Tuesday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The meal is often known as breakfast because it ends worshippers’ month-long fast between dawn and sunset.

An annual tradition, Jami Mosque committee member Abu-Suyeb Tanzam said Tuesday’s event had an ‘amazing atmosphere’ as people from all corners of the city intermingled.

‘We open our doors like this encourage people of different beliefs and different backgrounds to get together, under the celebration of Ramadan, as a city-wide community,’ he said.

‘It was an amazing atmosphere and all of our guests said they were so pleased to see how we celebrate.’

He added: ‘We want to live in harmony – this is a massive message that needs to be taken on across the world.’

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, was among those invited to attend and said it was a ‘privilege’ to share Iftar.

‘It is a special moment when the evening call to prayer takes place and the community sits down together, both young and old, to share a meal,’ he said.

‘The feeling of fellowship and cooperation at Iftar in my mind epitomises the ethos of this great city and is much needed in these divided times.

‘Portsmouth’s Muslim community plays a vital cohesive role in our city and I always welcome the opportunity to spend time with friends and local leaders at Jami Mosque.’

Councillors, headteachers, business owners, emergency service workers and community figures from Portsmouth attended the event.