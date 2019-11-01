The grieving mother of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has arrived at the hospital in Cambodia where her daughter's body is believed to be.

Miss Bambridge, 21, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong late on October 23.

Amelia Bambridge. Picture: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family via AP

On Thursday her family confirmed that her body had been found in the sea following days of searching.

Her mother, Linda Schultes, arrived at the Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in Sihanoukville province on Friday, along with other members of her family.

Miss Bambridge was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time, and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Linda Schultes, right, mother of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, arrives in a van together with her family members at the Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in Sihanoukville province, Cambodia. Picture: AP Photo/Heng Sinith

Her body was found in the sea about 60 miles from the island where she disappeared, officials told the Associated Press.

Miss Bambridge's sister Sharon Schultes wrote an emotional tribute to her on the family's fundraising page.

She said: ‘I have had the most horrific confirmation that my sister Amelia Bambridge was found and she is no longer with us.

‘It breaks my heart to let all my close family and friends know the horrendous outcome that we didn't want.

Family members of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge arrive at Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in Sihanouk province, Cambodia. Picture: AP Photo/Heng Sinith

‘Now we have to get our Amelia back home to England so we can lay her beautiful soul to rest and to remember the wonderful life she lived.

‘Thank you for all the support we've had, please continue to do all you can so we can get all our family home with Amelia safely.’

The family's fundraising page on Facebook has raised nearly £17,000 to date.

Cambodia's Deputy Navy Commander Tea Sokha told AP that the body had been spotted by a fisherman, who notified authorities.

He said it was identified by the clothing and tattoos, which matched photos of the woman taken on the night she disappeared.

Mr Sokha said forensic experts would confirm the identification and examine the body for the cause of death.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: ‘Our thoughts are with Amelia's family at this extremely sad time, and we continue to do all we can to support them.

‘Our staff in Cambodia and in the UK are providing bereavement advice and emotional support, and remain in close contact with the Cambodian authorities.’