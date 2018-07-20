Amputee athlete David Williamson takes on marathon challenge

A DOUBLE amputee who has raised thousands of pounds for good causes is continuing to give back by embarking on his next challenge for a charity that changed his life.

David Williamson, 39, will take on the Manic MaraFun tomorrow in Buckinghamshire to raise funds for LimbPower - a charity that helps amputees or those with limb impairment get into sport.

He was born with no shin bones and his parents decided to have his legs amputated when he was less than a year old – to avoid a series of operations which would have had no guarantee of success.

David has since dedicated himself to sport and sporting achievement and has inspired several youngsters who have also faced setbacks at an early age.

The 26 mile-plus marathon is divided into 27 sections on an athletics track where each participant has to do a minimum of one lap cycling, walking, running, scooting or any other novel way of getting round.

But as this is the first time Portsmouth-based David has competed in a marathon since last year in Brighton when he raised £4,300 he is expecting a tough challenge - but one he is looking forward to as he hopes to raise £500.

‘LimbPower is a charity that changed my life dramatically when they helped set up the Sitting Volleyball club in Portsmouth which got me back into sport,’ David said.

‘I went on to captain that club for seven seasons and played part-time for another three. In total I played over 300 matches, picking up more injuries than you can possibly imagine and having the time of my life doing it.

‘I’ve been to overseas tournaments a number of times and I trained with the GB squad ahead of the 2012 Paralympics.

‘If I hadn't rediscovered sport through volleyball my life would have been so very different, and much poorer for it.’

He added: ‘It has been so important for me to get back into sport. The marathon will be a challenge but I’ve never made things easy for myself. I owe a lot of people for their support so I’m looking forward to paying them back.’

Without LimbPower David said there would have been no charity fundraising and competing in events such as the Great South Run - an event he will again be taking part in later this year where he hopes to raise £5,000.

David’s inspirational efforts through sport have also landed him a catalogue of awards including 2018 and 2017 HBSA Disabled Sportsperson of the Year and The News’ We Can Do It Personal Achievement Award.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-williamson3rd