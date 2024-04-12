Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The textile mural, depicting lyrics to her smash hit song Rehab, has been put up outside The Makers House in Arundel Drive, Fareham. It will be on display from today until April 17 ahead of the new biographical film Back to Black.

The artwork was co-created by British quilters Dee Bushrood and Amy Fryern. Ms Bushrood said: “Amy (quilter) and I had previously worked on the Sinead O’Conner quilt together and after finishing her we wanted to create a quilt of an artist that we both adored – Amy Winehouse was the natural go-to for us both. We had been discussing who to choose next and we both heard Amy’s music start to play from a car near to us and that was it, Amy was chosen.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quilt depicting the late singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse is on display outside a craft shop in Fareham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images/Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bushrood and Ms Fryern’s design was stitched together in Ecuador and designed in October 2023 – measuring 72 by 54 ins. It’s made up of 1,700 pieces of fabric in 14 different shades, and will later be displayed at the internationally renowned Festival of Quilts in Birmingham between August 1 and 4. It showcases Amy’s beehive and winged liner.

The quilters put the wheels in motion to design the textile long before the announcement of the Back to Black film, which goes through the highs and lows of Amy’s life. Ms Bushrood hopes to gift the quilt to Amy’s mom like she has done with artwork she made for the late Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.