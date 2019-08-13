An outdoor cinema with wireless headphones is coming to the Portsmouth area this month

AN OPEN air cinema is finishing its summer tour with screenings in Fareham and Havant.

Silent Summer Screenings will be showing Bohmeian Rhapsody in Havant later this month and Pulp Fiction in Whiteley next month.

The touring cinema will bring the Oscar-winning Queen biopic to Havant Park, near Elm Lane, starting at 7.30pm on Thursday August 22.

The classic 1994 film directed by Quentin Tarantino will be screened on the park opposite Meadowside Leisure Centre, in Whiteley Way, at 6.30pm on Saturday September 21.

Live music will be performed by Portsmouth-based singer-songwriter Remedysounds before the shows.

Silent Summer Screenings has hosted events in towns across Berkshire, Surrey, and Hampshire throughout the summer.

The founder of the screenings, Andrew Morris, grew up in Locksheath and realised ‘there’s just not enough’ events outside of large cities.

He said: ‘I think local good events are so important to have and there’s just not enough of them outside of big cities so i thought I’d do something about it.’

Previous screenings across the South East have included The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia!, and Bohemian Rhapsody, but Andrew wanted to bring something ‘that more catered to males’ with the Whiteley event.

The 30-year old said: ‘In the we have done stuff which predominately caters to women and kids, so I thought it would be great to have something more catered to males.

‘Plus with the new Quentin Tarantino movie coming out I thought this was a belter.'

Seating is not provided, with ticket holders encouraged to bring ‘whatever keeps your comfortable’ including chairs and blankets.

Tickets are available for £13.91, with a £10 refundable deposit required for wireless headphones used to provide the film's audio.