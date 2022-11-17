'Anyone can get it': Portsmouth dad with stage four lung cancer urges people to take symptoms seriously

‘On The Right Path’, which will run throughout November which is the national month of lung cancer awareness, aims to help people with symptoms of lung cancer to take the right course to a speedy diagnosis and treatment.

Pete had always been healthy and rarely got unwell until four years ago when he began having a series of chest infections which over time worsened and affected his ability to breathe properly.

The dad of one from Drayton was treated with antibiotics for his chest infections and when the symptoms continued he was sent for an x-ray where he was then diagnosed with pneumonia, which he was told could take up to three months to get better, but when the weeks passed and there was no improvement, Pete had to do something to get help.

Pete said: ‘I am lucky that I’m here four years later but I get told I’ve ‘done brilliant’ as if that’s it.

‘It’s a huge cliche but it’s one day at a time. I struggled with that initially but you just have to see what happens. It was just a case of not overthinking stuff, because anytime I did that it was quite traumatic.

‘There might be another 50-year-old bloke out there on a similar journey who can change course because they see this. Anyone can get lung cancer.’

Pete Blackman, who has stage four lung cancer, is the face of a national campaign from the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 161122-10)

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said: ‘Our campaign, and Pete’s involvement, is so important. This year, more than ever before, we are urging everyone to help themselves and each other, by acting swiftly if they spot changes in their health. Get checked out, and make sure you get on the right path to diagnosis and treatment.’

He added: ‘The only thing that does affect me is the anxiety I feel before my scans. In fact, we sometimes call this ‘scanxiety’. It’s the worry of the unknown, of how my body is responding to treatment vs what my cancer is doing but I've come up with techniques to put myself more at ease.

‘My wife and daughter have been just fantastic, it was a complete shock to them. They’ve both been affected by the news, but they’ve been amazing.

‘I couldn’t have done it without their support, they’ve been with me every step of the way. I’m really close to my nephews and nieces, and their families. They’ve been brilliant as well.’

Pete Blackman