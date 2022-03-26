Appeal issued to find Whiteley man Philip Fox-Harris who has gone missing in his Mercedes

AN APPEAL has been issued to find a vulnerable Whiteley man who has gone missing in his car.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:11 am

Philip Fox-Harris, 77, was last seen in Arbour Court, Whiteley at 5pm yesterday (Friday).

Police say Philip is vulnerable and that they and his family are ‘extremely worried about him’.

Philip Fox-Harris, aged 77, was last seen in Arbour Court, Whiteley at 5pm on Friday, March 25 Picture: Hampshire police

He is of average build and has short white hair. He also has a large bruise on his face which was caused by a recent fall.

He has taken his car with him, which is a silver Mercedes Benz, registration FIL 4508.

Officers believe he is still in the area but there is a chance he may have travelled further afield.

Anyone who has seen Philip or his car has been asked to call 101 quoting 44220119336.