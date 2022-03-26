Appeal issued to find Whiteley man Philip Fox-Harris who has gone missing in his Mercedes
AN APPEAL has been issued to find a vulnerable Whiteley man who has gone missing in his car.
Philip Fox-Harris, 77, was last seen in Arbour Court, Whiteley at 5pm yesterday (Friday).
Police say Philip is vulnerable and that they and his family are ‘extremely worried about him’.
He is of average build and has short white hair. He also has a large bruise on his face which was caused by a recent fall.
He has taken his car with him, which is a silver Mercedes Benz, registration FIL 4508.
Officers believe he is still in the area but there is a chance he may have travelled further afield.
Anyone who has seen Philip or his car has been asked to call 101 quoting 44220119336.