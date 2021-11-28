Elsie from Waterlooville was last seen at about 12.30pm today at the entrance to Morelands Court in Widley.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are concerned for her safety, and are asking anyone who has seen her to get in touch with police.’

Elsie is white, slim, 5ft 7in, and has shoulder-length auburn hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Elsie from Waterlooville. Picture supplied by Hampshire Constabulary

She was wearing a black hoodie, a black and pink leopard print T-shirt, black Nike leggings and black Nike trainers.