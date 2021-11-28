Appeal launched to find missing Elsie, 13, from Waterlooville
POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 13-year-old girl
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 8:51 pm
Elsie from Waterlooville was last seen at about 12.30pm today at the entrance to Morelands Court in Widley.
A police spokesman said: ‘We are concerned for her safety, and are asking anyone who has seen her to get in touch with police.’
Elsie is white, slim, 5ft 7in, and has shoulder-length auburn hair.
She was wearing a black hoodie, a black and pink leopard print T-shirt, black Nike leggings and black Nike trainers.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 996 of November 28.