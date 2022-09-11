Marietta Ellis has not been seen since 8.20am today.

The 32-year-old was last seen in Highland Road in Southsea after leaving a Co-op shop.

Marietta Ellis, 32, who has gone missing in Southsea Picture issued by Hampshire police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marietta is white, about 5ft 8in, slim and has brown hair. She is believed to be wearing bright blue three-quarter length gym leggings, a maroon jumper, red shoes and a black backpack.

A police spokesman said: ‘She is considered vulnerable and together with her family we are concerned for her welfare. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.