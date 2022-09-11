Appeal launched to find missing Marietta Ellis from Southsea
The family of a missing Southsea woman who is considered vulnerable say they are worried about her.
Marietta Ellis has not been seen since 8.20am today.
The 32-year-old was last seen in Highland Road in Southsea after leaving a Co-op shop.
Marietta is white, about 5ft 8in, slim and has brown hair. She is believed to be wearing bright blue three-quarter length gym leggings, a maroon jumper, red shoes and a black backpack.
A police spokesman said: ‘She is considered vulnerable and together with her family we are concerned for her welfare. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
‘Please keep a look out for Marietta and if you see her, or think you’ve seen her since she went missing, call us immediately on 101 quoting 44220370417.’