Appeal launched to find missing Marietta Ellis from Southsea

The family of a missing Southsea woman who is considered vulnerable say they are worried about her.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 11:55 am

Marietta Ellis has not been seen since 8.20am today.

The 32-year-old was last seen in Highland Road in Southsea after leaving a Co-op shop.

Marietta Ellis, 32, who has gone missing in Southsea Picture issued by Hampshire police

Marietta is white, about 5ft 8in, slim and has brown hair. She is believed to be wearing bright blue three-quarter length gym leggings, a maroon jumper, red shoes and a black backpack.

A police spokesman said: ‘She is considered vulnerable and together with her family we are concerned for her welfare. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

‘Please keep a look out for Marietta and if you see her, or think you’ve seen her since she went missing, call us immediately on 101 quoting 44220370417.’