Aquatic Reptile Superstore in Leigh Park closes down permanently
Aquatic Reptile Superstore, located in Greywell Rd, Leigh Park, has permanently closed its doors to the public – but its sister store will continue to operate.
On the Aquatic Reptile Superstore website it says: “Aquatic Reptile Superstore has closed for business. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to wholeheartedly thank all of our customers for their support. Our sister store, Koi Hut, is still open for any of your Koi Carp needs. We wish you all the very best in the future.”
The closure has come as a shock to people in the local area who regularly shopped there and the business offered a range of animals including bearded dragons, leopard geckos, snakes, water dragons, chameleons, crested geckos, turtles, and tortoises.