Armistice Day: People gather in Guildhall Square to pay their respects to fallen - see picture gallery

People gathered in Guildhall Square to pay their respects to the fallen.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Nov 2023, 21:39 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 21:40 GMT

Members of the public, servicemen and women, and politicians paid their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

See pictures of the Armistice Day service on Saturday below.

You can also see reflections of a veteran here on Shots TV: www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52176100/veteran-graham-mr-pebbles-culton-reflections-for-remembrance-day

Shared reflection. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-33)

Shared reflection. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-33) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Police. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-39)

Police. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-39) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Penny Mordaunt MP. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-35)

Penny Mordaunt MP. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Stephen Morgan MP and Rev Canon Bob White after the service. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-38)

Stephen Morgan MP and Rev Canon Bob White after the service. Armistice Day Service, World War I Cenotaph, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-38) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

