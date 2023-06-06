Roy Eneas (second left) and Abi Wheeler (right), are the faciltators for the Generate project run by Aspex, for people with dementia and their carers.

But time is running out for the visual arts charity Aspex Portsmouth’s Donate For Generate campaign to hit its £10,000 goal by June 14.

Having launched in May, the campaign has received a good number of pledges from generous members of the public, but with only a week to go until the crowdfunder’s deadline, Aspex now really needs the support of the wider local community to help raise funds to secure its future.

Aspex Director Jo Bushnell said: “It’s so heartwarming to hear the impact Generate has on the people who benefit from this programme, and we are incredibly grateful to the people who have already supported the campaign. Now we really need the help of as many individuals and businesses to reach our target and continue this valued work. If you can pledge £5 or £500, your support will make a huge difference to our Generate family.’

Donations start at £5 with a range of exclusive rewards, including: a thank you on the Aspex website, a limited edition recipe book featuring recipes created by the Generate participants, a series of prints featuring artworks produced in the weekly art workshops, original artworks by the participants, and exclusive venue hire of Aspex Portsmouth.

The programme delivers free weekly visual arts workshops at Aspex Portsmouth and focuses specifically on people with dementia still living in the community, and those that have a diagnosis of dementia but still live at home with family.