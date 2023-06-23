News you can trust since 1877
Aspex Portsmouth to hold fundraising evening in aid of its Generate arts programme for people with dementia

Aspex Portsmouth is hosting a fundraiser evening for Generate, a dementia arts project which supports people with a diagnosis of dementia still living in the local community through a free programme of weekly art workshops.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

Generate offers a vital lifeline for the local community, and as one of the only projects of its kind in Portsmouth, they are attempting to raise £10,000so they can continue its important work in the city.

The fundraiser promises to be an uplifting event, bringing together the Generate group and the community, and celebrating the ongoing impact and legacy of the project.

They have some exciting things lined up, including a pop-up exhibition, DJ set, and a raffle with some fantastic prizes including a £100 Wight Link Voucher, 2 tickets to Phil Wang's show at the Guildhall this Autumn, prints by the Generate artists, and many more all generously donated by some fantastic local businesses, organisations, and creatives.

The fundraiser is on Friday, July 7, from 6.30pm to 9pm at Aspex Portsmouth in Gunwharf Quays. Tickets are on a 'Pay what you can' basis and all donations made will go towards the Generate project.

You can book a ticket for the evening here: eventbrite.co.uk.

The crowdfunder runs until July 9. Donations start at £5 with a range of exclusive rewards, including: a thank you on the Aspex website, a limited edition recipe book featuring recipes created by the Generate participants, a series of prints featuring artworks produced in the weekly art workshops, original artworks by the participants, and exclusive venue hire of Aspex Portsmouth. You can donate here: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/donateforgenerate.

