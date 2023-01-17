Rosie Hollins has released her first single.

The 14-year-old, from Cosham, released her single on Friday, January 13, and she has already done some incredible things.

Rosie said: ‘I want to take this as far as it’ll go, as I don’t really see myself doing anything else. I’ve always wanted to sing and now more than ever, I’m sort of getting that passion for it and probably because I’m understanding it more.

‘When I was 10 years old I didn’t quite understand how far it could go and how far I wanted it to go but now I definitely want it to go as far as it can.’

She was also invited to perform her debut single in Knightsbridge at Music Box Live for their Christmas party and she performed at the Concorde as she supported The Overtones at their concert.

Rosie attends Marie Clarke School of Dance, and she is thankful for the support that she has received from the school which has backed her throughout her musical journey.

‘I’m very excited for my daughter and I think this is a really big thing for her. I’m extremely proud of Rosie; myself, my wife, and her sister Daisy are, and we feel very lucky to be able to hear her sing on a daily basis.

‘We have London standing behind Rosie because of all the events we have done there, but we really need Portsmouth’s support and backing too and hopefully this song can take off.’