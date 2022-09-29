878AD is an interactive experience that will take visitors back to a pivotal point not only in the history of the city, but in the history of England as an emerging, unified nation – the defeat of the Vikings by Alfred the Great at the Battle of Edington in May 878.

It is the result of a collaboration between Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) and Ubisoft, creator of the global best-selling gaming series Assassin’s Creed and its educational experience, Discovery Tour, which is free of combat and adapted for audiences of all ages.

The attraction, based at The Brooks Shopping Centre, will give visitors an insight into Anglo-Saxon Winchester through live performance, immersive storytelling, innovative interpretation, contemporary Anglo-Saxon objects from HCT’s collections and interactive elements.

A view across Winchester market towards the Old Minster as featured in 878AD, a major new tourist attraction created by Hampshire Cultural Trust and Assassin's Creed creators Ubisoft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winchester featured heavily in the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – the 12th instalment in the ever-popular series – and 878AD will draw on imagery and assets from the game.

Once visitors have discovered the result of the Battle of Edington, they will be able to journey through Alfred’s legacy in the second part of the experience: 878 AD: Winchester Revealed, an app which has been specially developed by Sugar Creative.

Using augmented reality technology, users will visit key historical points throughout Winchester to uncover the past and bring to life Anglo-Saxon buildings and people, revealing stories and activities along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A view of Winchester Cathedral's entrance as featured in 878AD, a major new tourist attraction created by Hampshire Cultural Trust and Assassin's Creed creators Ubisoft

Paul Sapwell, CEO of HCT, commented: ‘878 AD is without a doubt the most exciting and innovative project that we have embarked on at Hampshire Cultural Trust. Our partnership with Ubisoft and Sugar Creative is a pioneering collaboration between the heritage sector, the gaming industry and technology innovators. We have an incredible team of historical advisors working on this project and are pleased to have funding from and the support of both Winchester City Council and Hampshire County Council.

‘We want 878 AD to attract more visitors to our city, increasing its reputation nationally and internationally as a cultural destination, supporting the local economy through the creation of local jobs and bringing more visitors to the high street. Most of all, we want to create a sense of wonder and excitement for our visitors and through the use of gaming assets, innovative technology and real Anglo-Saxon objects, open up our history and heritage for everyone to discover.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strategic alliances director at Ubisoft, Amy Jenkins-Le Guerroué, said: ‘We see this immersive experience as a unique opportunity to enable players to complement their gaming experience with a physical one.’

‘They will be able to learn even more about Anglo-Saxon England through the new visitor experience thanks to this collaboration with Hampshire Cultural Trust and Sugar Creative. We are pleased to see this innovative and thrilling cultural initiative come to life, perfectly timed for the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. ‘