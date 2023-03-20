Assisted living housing built by Portsmouth City Council boasts that it is city's most energy efficient building
Adults with learning difficulties have been enjoying settling in at their assisted living homes in the city’s most energy efficient building.
Patey Court in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, was named for former Lord Mayor and long-term Paulsgrove councillor Jim Patey.
Mr Patey, alongside the council's housing and adult social care (ASC) staff, joined residents at the property to plant a new tree and to see how they're settling in.
The £6.6m home offers housing and care for 28 adults with learning difficulties
It is the result of the expertise of the council's in-house design team, made up of architects, structural engineers, landscape architects, services engineers and quantity surveyors,
Chris Greed, architect at the council, said: ‘When we design new buildings in-house, residents can be assured that we only have one goal: to put them first, every time.’
The team designed Patey Court to achieve an 'Excellent' rating for its sustainability. The property achieved an EPC-A rating for its energy efficiency – fewer than 40,000 homes in England currently meet this standard.
The property also relies on a a communal ground source heat pump for its hot water and heating which means it uses no gas. And it boasts high levels of thermal insulation and efficient lighting. It was fitted with triple-glazed windows and PV solar panels, and it uses Tesla battery storage.
Resident Sue said she ‘loves living here’, adding: ‘I have the freedom to come and go when I want and can get help when I need it too. I like having my own space but I also get on with everyone, so I like using the communal rooms to meet with other people when I want to.’
Andy Biddle, director of adult care, says: ‘We know what adults with learning difficulties in Portsmouth need in terms of housing and care, we work with them every day. That's what's great about Patey Court, we were involved from day one and have been able to give these residents a home they deserve.’
Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: ‘Projects like Patey Court give adults with care needs a chance to live more independently – to lead the lives they want to. That will remain a priority as we bring more supported living homes into the city.’